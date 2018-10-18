‘Skins scoop: First place Redskins rise in NFL power rankings

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – If the NFL playoffs started tomorrow (spoiler alert: they don’t), the Redskins would host an NFC Wild Card Playoff game as the NFC East division champion.

Six weeks into the 2018 NFL regular season, the ‘Skins are 3-and-2 – a place they’ve been each of the past three years. But this season feels different – namely because two of Washington’s three wins have come against NFC contenders (Green Bay, Carolina).

In CBSSports.com’s week seven power rankings, the Redskins rank ninth among the NFL’s 32 teams – up five spots from a week ago. Washington hosts its division rival, the Dallas Cowboys (3-and-3), Sunday at FedEx Field. The game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

