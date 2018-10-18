‘Skins scoop: First place Redskins rise in NFL power rankings

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – If the NFL playoffs started tomorrow (spoiler alert: they don’t), the Redskins would host an NFC Wild Card Playoff game as the NFC East division champion.
Six weeks into the 2018 NFL regular season, the ‘Skins are 3-and-2 – a place they’ve been each of the past three years. But this season feels different – namely because two of Washington’s three wins have come against NFC contenders (Green Bay, Carolina).
In CBSSports.com’s week seven power rankings, the Redskins rank ninth among the NFL’s 32 teams – up five spots from a week ago. Washington hosts its division rival, the Dallas Cowboys (3-and-3), Sunday at FedEx Field. The game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3 in Hampton Roads.
Click here for CBSSports.com’s week seven NFL Power Rankings.
|
RK
|
TEAMS
|
CHG
|
RCRD
|1
|
|They have some defensive issues, but they are clearly the best team in the league. Todd Gurley has been sensational.
|—
|6-0-0
|2
|
|They have made big strides on defense the past two games. Coming off the bye, they have a tough road game at Baltimore against a good Ravens team.
|2
|4-1-0
|3
|
|They showed they could play with anybody in the league by beating the Chiefs. Getting the running game going is big for the offense.
|4
|4-2-0
|4
|
|The defense is historically bad right now. That has to change – or else. Even Patrick Mahomes won’t be able to overcome that.
|2
|5-1-0
|5
|
|That defense appears legit. Now we will find out how good they are against Drew Brees this week.
|5
|4-2-0
|6
|
|Don’t look now, but the Chargers are coming fast. They have the look of a team that is getting right.
|5
|4-2-0
|7
|
|The defense has made strides the past two weeks, which is why they have won two straight. Heading to the bye, they have to feel good about themselves now.
|5
|3-2-1
|8
|
|With two consecutive victories, they have righted things. That loss to the Bills a few weeks ago looks weirder by the week.
|5
|3-2-1
|9
|
|They rebounded nicely on a short week to beat the Panthers. Now comes a big division game with the Cowboys.
|5
|3-2-0
|10
|
|They had a firm grip on the division but let it slip away with a late touchdown to the Steelers in their loss Sunday. Now they have to play a brutal night road game against the Chiefs.
|5
|4-2-0