‘Skins scoop: First place Redskins rise in NFL power rankings

Posted 10:52 am, October 18, 2018, by

Quarterback Alex Smith of the Washington Redskins throws a touchdown. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – If the NFL playoffs started tomorrow (spoiler alert: they don’t), the Redskins would host an NFC Wild Card Playoff game as the NFC East division champion.

Six weeks into the 2018 NFL regular season, the ‘Skins are 3-and-2 – a place they’ve been each of the past three years. But this season feels different – namely because two of Washington’s three wins have come against NFC contenders (Green Bay, Carolina).

In CBSSports.com’s week seven power rankings, the Redskins rank ninth among the NFL’s 32 teams – up five spots from a week ago. Washington hosts its division rival, the Dallas Cowboys (3-and-3), Sunday at FedEx Field. The game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

Click here for CBSSports.com’s week seven NFL Power Rankings.

 

RK
TEAMS
CHG
RCRD
1

Rams

 They have some defensive issues, but they are clearly the best team in the league. Todd Gurley has been sensational. 6-0-0
2

Saints

 They have made big strides on defense the past two games. Coming off the bye, they have a tough road game at Baltimore against a good Ravens team. 2 4-1-0
3

Patriots

 They showed they could play with anybody in the league by beating the Chiefs. Getting the running game going is big for the offense. 4 4-2-0
4

Chiefs

 The defense is historically bad right now. That has to change – or else. Even Patrick Mahomes won’t be able to overcome that. 2 5-1-0
5

Ravens

 That defense appears legit. Now we will find out how good they are against Drew Brees this week. 5 4-2-0
6

Chargers

 Don’t look now, but the Chargers are coming fast. They have the look of a team that is getting right. 5 4-2-0
7

Steelers

 The defense has made strides the past two weeks, which is why they have won two straight. Heading to the bye, they have to feel good about themselves now. 5 3-2-1
8

Vikings

 With two consecutive victories, they have righted things. That loss to the Bills a few weeks ago looks weirder by the week. 5 3-2-1
9

Redskins

 They rebounded nicely on a short week to beat the Panthers. Now comes a big division game with the Cowboys. 5 3-2-0
10

Bengals

 They had a firm grip on the division but let it slip away with a late touchdown to the Steelers in their loss Sunday. Now they have to play a brutal night road game against the Chiefs. 5 4-2-0