Previewing Hampton Roads VegFest with vegan tacos and pie on Coast Live

Posted 12:22 pm, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:28PM, October 18, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va - Hampton Roads VegFest (October 28 at Chesapeake City Park) is an annual festival bringing together vegans, vegetarians, and curious omnivores. The event features vegan food vendors, yoga, bands and even a grand finale vegan pie-eating contest. To learn more visit www.HamptonRoadsVegFest.com.