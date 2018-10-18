LIVE: Portsmouth Police investigating possible active shooter at General Dynamics

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a report of an active shooter at General Dynamics Thursday afternoon.

The location is at at 2 Harper Avenue.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 11:46 a.m.

News 3’s Brian Hill spoke with workers standing outside and they said other workers are locked in a room as the investigation unfolds.

Officials said there are no injures reported at this time and that an active shooter has not been confirmed.

The investigation is active and there is no other information at this time.

Police boats patrol the river as Portsmouth Virginia Police investigate possible active shooter at General Dynamics https://t.co/kwJm7Bpg1S @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/UL75d8RyGz — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) October 18, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.