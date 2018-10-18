Possible active shooter at General Dynamics reported to Portsmouth Police

Norfolk Police investigating after alleged assault on 5-month-old baby by babysitter

Posted 2:10 pm, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, October 18, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a five-month-old baby was brought to the emergency room at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with facial injuries.

Detectives from the Special Crimes Unit were contacted by Child Protective Services in regards to the incident.

According to a release by the Norfolk Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday in the 100 block of Royal Windsor Loop around 2 p.m. The baby was in the custody of a babysitter when the offense occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.