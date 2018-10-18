Norfolk Police investigating after 25-year-old shot

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for information into a shooting Wednesday night that left a 25-year-old man in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Brambleton Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to a hospital by for those injuries.

Norfolk Police officials are asking that anyone with information regarding this shooting to please call the Norfolk Crime Line.

