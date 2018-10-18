No injuries reported in early-morning Onancock crash that caused power outage

ONANCOCK, Va. – No injuries were reported after an early-Wednesday morning vehicle crash that left parts of the Onancock area in the dark.

At 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, Station 9 of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a crash with possible injuries near 18506 Cashville Road. Crews arrived to find a single vehicle, which had struck a utility pole.

The incident resulted in an extended power outage in the Onancock area while crews from the A&N Electric Cooperative repaired the damage.

According to the Electric Cooperative, most of its members had their power restored before 8 a.m. that morning.