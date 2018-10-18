Nansemond-Suffolk hosts Norfolk Christian in pivotal private school 757 Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Saints are marching in. Nansemond-Suffolk hosts Norfolk Christian in a battle of private school powerhouses for this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

The Saints (7-0) are off to their best season record-wise since 2015, but they don't need extra large helmets for big heads in their locker room.

"I think my personality and some of the things goal wise that I set for this program and this team, we try to focus on the things that are right in front os us," said Saints head coach Michael Biehl.

"If we can do that and minimize what we have to do every day and dominate that bigger things happen and that's kind of whats happened with this team."