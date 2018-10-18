Power restored in Downtown Norfolk after more than 2,800 customers lost power

NORFOLK, Va. – Power has been restored after a power outage that left approximately 2,800 people in Downtown Norfolk Thursday.

Dominion Energy’s Bonita Harris said the outage happened at 3:42 p.m.

More than 2800 @NorfolkVA customers are in the dark, including @NorfolkStateU. Lost power at 3:42pm. @domenergyva is investigating the cause & exploring options to reroute them to an alternate source of power. Hoping to have all the customers lights back on within the hour. — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) October 18, 2018

According to Dominion Energy, crews found a piece of equipment that failed, made repairs and re-energized the line by 5:24 p.m.

Just in time for dinner! The lights are back on in @NorfolkVA! @DomEnergyVA crews found a piece of equipment that failed, made repairs & re-energized the line by 5:24. https://t.co/Klvl3eGs5Y — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) October 18, 2018

The City of Norfolk said traffic lights were out along the Brambleton Avenue corridor from Colley Avenue to Norfolk State University. Officials are reminding drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.

Download the News 3 app for updates.