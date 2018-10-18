Power restored in Downtown Norfolk after more than 2,800 customers lost power

NORFOLK, Va. – Power has been restored after a power outage that left approximately 2,800 people in Downtown Norfolk Thursday.
Dominion Energy’s Bonita Harris said the outage happened at 3:42 p.m.
According to Dominion Energy, crews found a piece of equipment that failed, made repairs and re-energized the line by 5:24 p.m.
The City of Norfolk said traffic lights were out along the Brambleton Avenue corridor from Colley Avenue to Norfolk State University. Officials are reminding drivers to treat intersections as a four-way stop.