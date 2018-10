NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in the area of 27th Street and Hampton Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:45 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian’s injuries are serious.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash.

Southbound Hampton Boulevard is closed from 30th Street to 27th Street. Motorists can expect delays.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

