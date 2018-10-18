Hershey’s, Reese’s-flavored whipped topping ‘shakes up’ dessert

Kraft Heinz announced a partnership with The Hershey Company in August, and now it’s reaping the sweet rewards – Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup whipped toppings will hit stores nationwide this October.

The sweet treats were previously only available from select retailers.

“Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings bring a touch of sweetness to beverages like hot chocolate or coffee, are the perfect way to cap off a scoop of ice cream and can take your favorite cake or other baked good to the next level,” the company said in a release.

The seven-ounce cans will be available in the refrigerated dairy aisle, and will retail for $2.99 to $3.99 a can.