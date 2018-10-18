‘Flushable’ wipes force divers to travel 80-90 feet into raw sewage to clear clogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Officials with the Charleston Water System in Charleston, South Carolina shared a series of photos on social media showing the foul mess wipes advertised as “flushable” create inside sewer pipes.

They said wipes clogged a series of large pumps at their “Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant” on Thursday, Oct. 11, requiring employees to work 24 hours a day for five days to clear them. In the meantime, a series of bypass pumps had to be used to handle the normal daily flow.

It took three days, using the bypass pumps, to get back to normal levels in the “wet well” at the Charleston Water System.

To deal with the clogs, officials sent divers 80 to 90 feet deep into that wet well, filled with raw sewage, where they searched in complete darkness with their hands to find the obstruction. When the divers come up, they get sprayed down in a bleach bath.

They came back up with large masses of wipes — initially bringing up two loads when diving began.

The final dives were completed on Tuesday, Oct. 16, when normal operations resumed.

Officials asked that you please only flush #1, #2 and toilet paper.

BREAKING NEWS! Our super-duper high tech lab folks just developed an incredible new space-age wipe that is truly "flushable" and GUARANTEED to break down before you even flush it. Find this innovative product in retail stores nationwide starting today! pic.twitter.com/OkYokHIFis — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018

The water department there says most wipes belong in the landfill. Only non-woven, biodegradable wipes break down in water like toilet paper.

Then we sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction. As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come. pic.twitter.com/XcmZXf9ECF — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this. Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper. The photo looking down into a pool of wastewater shows many other non-flushables. We made this pic low-res for your benefit. pic.twitter.com/fInq5YWU5a — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

Jonathan Walker, Director of Environmental Resources, runs our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. His entire staff, our Wastewater Collections team, and our valued contractors deserve a big HIGH 5 for working around the clock for days to clear the wipes from our pumps! pic.twitter.com/jkZlS9TH0d — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018