× First Warning Forecast: Frost possible for some communities early Friday

***Frost Advisory in effect for Sussex, Surry and Southampton counties from 3 am until 9 am Friday.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

A chilly night in store. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm which will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the 30s and 40s. We even have a Frost Advisory in effect starting at 3 am for Surry, Sussex and Southampton counties until 9 am Friday. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation.

High pressure will continue to bring dry weather on Friday. Another dry day on tap to end the work week. It will be milder with highs in the mid and upper 60s, which is still a little below normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move in for the weekend. This will bring some wet weather on Saturday. We are giving it an 60 percent chance. I don’t think it will be a complete washout, but it will be cloudy for most of the day. It will be the mildest day over the next seven. Highs will warm to near 70. Much drier on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will plummet behind the front. Highs only in the upper 50s.

Dry and unseasonably cool weather will continue through midweek next week.

Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly. Lows in 30s and 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: N/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Rain moves in late. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

