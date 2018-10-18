× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Into The 30s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 16.4 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

Temperatures have dropped this afternoon compared to yesterday. We are in the upper 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Most of us won’t warm up much more through the day leaving us below our normal high of 70. We will continue to be on the windy side with wind coming from the north at 10-15 gusting to 20 mph at times. We will stay dry through today and overnight.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with even cooler temperatures. Lows will drop into the 40s and 30s overnight to Friday morning. With the chilly temperatures, clear skies, and light winds, some inland locations could see areas of patchy frost.

Highs will warm back into the mid and upper 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. We are tracking a cold front that will bring us another chance for rain on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with showers. Rain will be more widespread through the morning and more scattered through the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, near normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will return for Sunday, but it will be cool and windy. Highs will only reach the low 60s. We will see NW winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 30 mph.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 18th

1954 Hurricane Hazel – Wind Damage, Flooding – coastal and interior Virginia

1990 F3 Tornado: King William Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.