Concealed weapon charges dismissed against suspect in Virginia Beach prom case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two concealed weapon charges against Michael Coleman, who already had a terrorism-related charge for alleged threats against Bayside High School’s prom dropped, were dismissed in court Thursday.

Police arrested Coleman and a second suspect in early June. They said the two made a threat against the Bayside High School prom.

The two were originally charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism. In June the terrorism-related charge was also dropped against the second suspect who is a 17-year-old.

The two weapon charges referred to separate guns: the first was a rifle found in the hotel room during the incident and the second was tossed as Coleman fled from police. The first charge was dismissed and he was found not guilty of the second.