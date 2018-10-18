Comic Stephanie McRae stops by for a laugh on Coast Live

Posted 11:05 am, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:07AM, October 18, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Stephanie McRae is coming from New York City to headline the Quality Comedy Series at Lynnhaven Mall on October 18th. She sits down with us and the show's host Quincy Carr for a few laughs. For more on the show visit QuincyCarr.com.