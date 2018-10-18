Chesapeake Police investigate shooting with life-threatening injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a shooting in the 2000 block of Linster Street that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. and the man who was shot was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. As more information comes available it will be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

