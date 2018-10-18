Chesapeake Police investigate after three masked men exit truck, shoot victim

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after three masked men exited a truck and shot another man around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the department, the shooting was in the 1700 block of Faulk Street and a witness of the shooting transported the victim to Chesapeake Regional Hospital, where they would later be transported the Norfolk General Hospital.

The witness told police at the hospital that the three masked men got out of a blue Nissan truck, shot the victim and drove off.

The motive for the shooting is not known and no suspect information has been released.

The condition of the victim is not known yet.

The incident is currently under investigation. As more information comes available it will be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.