Chesapeake bicyclist involved in crash with pickup truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that happened Thursday morning where a person was hit by a truck while traveling on a bike and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the accident happened around 6 a.m. in the intersection of George Washington Highway and Yadkin Road when a bicyclist was attempting to cross George Washington Highway against the red light.

Police say this is when the driver did not see the cyclist in time and struck him with his 2011 Chevy Colorado.

The bicyclist was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.