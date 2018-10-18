× Chesapeake Army vet gets $10K renovation as Home Depot works to serve veterans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – She’s a wife, a mom and a proud Army veteran who is now watching her house be transformed thanks to a grant from Home Depot.

Eboni Ricks served in the Army for 3 years. She married her husband 11 years ago and they have 6 children. Rick has lived in her Chesapeake home for more than a decade and now it’s getting a $10,000 face lift.

Everything from new carpets, doors, toilets, vanity tops and fresh paint. Eboni and her husband were able to pick out their upgrades and colors.

She told News 3 she feels blessed to have been selected for the renovation and she thanked the 20 volunteers bustling all over her home to make it into the home of her dreams.

Eboni said she shops at her local Home Depot and signed up there to be entered for a chance to win, finding out about a year later that she had been selected.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #2894 to transform the home in need of various repairs.