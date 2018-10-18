Chair One Fitness is making a healthy life accessible for those who need it most

HAMPTON, Va. – Alexis Perkins has traveled the word teaching Zumba.

“If I won a million dollars today, I would still pursue Chair One with 110 percent, with everything I have,” Perkins said.

Now she teaches Chair One Fitness, a program she created for senior citizens, people with developmental disabilities and anyone going through rehabilitation.

“When they are having fun, they move more,” she said. “There are some people who have been down, but this gives them the opportunity to smile and dance.”

Perkins started writing the program on New Year’s Eve in 2017. Ten months later, her passion is reaching community centers and nursing homes across the nation.

“Chair One is accredited through NASM, the AFC and NCAP – anyone who doesn’t know what all those acronyms mean, that’s fine, it just basically means that it bridges the gap between sports medicine, aerobics, dance fitness, activities professionals and rehabilitation,” Perkins said.

After being asked to teach a chair class, she quickly learned the was a gap in the fitness world for people who – arguably – need it most.

“You’re doing the best song ever and then one of my students comes in and they don’t have any legs. OK, how do I modify those on the spot? Or how do I identify if the music is too loud or too low based on if they have a hearing aid?” Perkins said.

With each class she taught she met a new obstacle to overcome until Chair One Fitness was born. She says the choreography isn’t just about having a good time – each move has a purpose.

“So, there’s some moves we are going in class where we are moving like this, and, ‘Oh it’s cute, it’s sexy.’ No, we actually do this every day when we put our shirts on,” Perkins said.

Her passion is changing lives, one step at a time.

If you would like to become a certified Chair One Instructor there is an instructor training happening Friday, October 19. Click here to register.