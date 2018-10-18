14-year-old shot in Hampton, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a Wednesday shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Executive Drive around 7 p.m. and left a 14-year-old teen with a gunshot wound.

Hampton Police say the gunshot wound is non-life threatening and the teen was taken to a hospital for the wound.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue was the department that transported the victim to the hospital.