You might notice Norfolk deputies wearing a little more pink on their uniforms

NORFOLK, Va. – A cancer survivor who works in the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is taking action.

Lt. Felicia Morgan dealt with kidney cancer in 2012 and underwent radiation for breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2016.

“It’s painful sometimes and I’m trying to go through things alone. It can be hard,” said Lt. Morgan. “It’s a difficult process, but we all have a process and you get through it. You have to remember to live your life.”

Now she is taking action to raise money for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

She approached her boss, Sheriff Joe Baron, with the idea of selling pink badges that deputies can buy for $55 and pink patches that can be bought by anyone for $5.

Sheriff Baron was all for the idea and excited at the thought of helping raise money in hopes of one day finding a cure.

Over the past year, sheriff’s officials said more than 70 deputies have bought the pink badges.

Lt. Morgan used her own money to start the project and said someone from Africa contacted her about buying a patch.

News 3 was there Wednesday as she handed out some of the badges recently purchased by her coworkers.

“When a cancer survivor like Felicia steps up and talks about her pain, it helps others who are dealing with it,” said Sheriff Baron.

The sheriff’s office said there are also two males in the department who have dealt with breast cancer.

“It hits home with everybody. We have a big law enforcement community. We’re very close. We’re like family,” said Lt. Morgan. “There’s probably not one person working for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office that has not been affected by cancer in some way, shape or form.”

Lt. Morgan relied on the support of her best friend at the sheriff’s office and all the support she got from the people she works with.

Now she working to raise money in hopes of one day finding a cure.

Click here for more information on where you can get a patch.

If you are interested in a patch, you can also contact Lt. Morgan via email at Felicia.morgan@norfolk-sheriff.com.