Williamsburg law enforcement to participate in National Drug Take Back

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police and Fire Departments and the Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Department will accept unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications as part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back initiative October 27.

Residents are asked to bring medications to the Williamsburg Fire Department at 440 N Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185 in the City of Williamsburg, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This will be a drive-through drop-off event. Citizens will be permitted to drive through one of the bays and hand over their unused medications without getting out of their vehicles.

Officers and firefighters will be on hand to help with the collection and disposal of the medications in an environmentally-safe way. The service is free and anonymous.

Drugs of all types are acceptable for disposal. Liquids should be in sealed containers. The Williamsburg Fire Department will have sharps containers available for the disposal of sharps or needles.

All drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for disposal after the event.

During the National Drug Take Back in April 2018, Williamsburg Police and Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office collected 242 pounds of prescription drugs.