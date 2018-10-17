× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: AM rain to PM sun and warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy morning to sunny afternoon… Expect rain for your morning commute. We will see mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain this morning. Rain will taper off by mid-morning and clouds will clear out by midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will return to the low 70s this afternoon, close to normal for this time of year.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling to near 50. Some locations could fall into the 40s by early Thursday morning. Winds will also pick up tonight with gusts 20 to 30 mph possible.

Another cool down will move in for Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight. Highs will warm back into the 60s on Friday with sunshine. We are tracking another cold front that will bring us another chance for rain on Saturday.

Today: AM Rain (70%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Windy. Lows near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 17th

1999 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co 1999 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

