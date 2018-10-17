We take a quiz with the brewers from New Realm on Coast Live

Posted 2:30 pm, October 17, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - What a better way to prepare for Oktoberfest than with a lesson and quiz with the folks from one of the regions newest brewers, New Realm brewing in Virginia Beach.  To learn more or for details on their big Oktoberfest event on the 27th, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.