HAMPTON ROADS, Va - What a better way to prepare for Oktoberfest than with a lesson and quiz with the folks from one of the regions newest brewers, New Realm brewing in Virginia Beach. To learn more or for details on their big Oktoberfest event on the 27th, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.
We take a quiz with the brewers from New Realm on Coast Live
-
Colonial Williamsburg to host ‘Ales through the Ages’ conference
-
Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing opens early
-
Wasserhund and the Noblemen’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest Festival September 22
-
Cef Patrick helps us celebrate our anniversary in style on Coast Live
-
O’Connor Brewing, Virginia Craft Beer Magazine team up for ‘Dazed and Consumed’
-
-
Fun with pizza as Donato’s visits on Coast Live
-
Biplanes and Brews: World War I air show comes to Military Aviation Museum this weekend
-
Wags ‘n Waves and how to have fun helping local animals in need on Coast Live
-
ODU economists: ‘Proverbial sun is shining’ on Hampton Roads economy
-
Brain Balance and help for struggling students on Coast Live
-
-
Hurricane Florence forces more than 1 million people to flee
-
A local teacher on what it was like to ride with the Blue Angels on Coast Live
-
We get moving with a lesson from BeatHunter Dance on Coast Live