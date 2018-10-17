Teen found at fault for vehicle-pedestrian crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A juvenile victim was found to be at fault for a vehicle-pedestrian crash involving a bicycle late Tuesday evening.

Emergency Communications received the call at 9:53 p.m. advising that a pedestrian on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that the 17-year-old male was swerving in and out of the lane of travel on the bicycle when he was struck by a Honda passenger vehicle. The driver remained on scene.

Another vehicle also sustained light damage when it struck the bicycle that was lying in the roadway immediately following the accident.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the juvenile emergency medical assessment and treatment, and he was ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile was found to be at fault for the crash.