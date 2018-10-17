North Carolina state trooper shot, killed during traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, according to FOX 8.

The trooper, who has not been named, was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:15 a.m. on US-701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

After shooting, the trooper was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials searched the area and found a suspect, according to NCDPS. The suspect was taken into custody.

WECT reports officials surrounded the suspects in the wood near Fair Bluff and took them into custody at about 4 a.m.

The NCDPS plans to release more information at a later time.