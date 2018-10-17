Norfolk Police Department’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns on October 20

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you ready for “something good to eat?”

The Norfolk Police Department will host its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, October 20 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Target Shopping Center at 1245 N. Military Highway.

During Trunk or Treat, children will go trick or treating out of the back of decorated vehicles. Attendees are invited to wear costumes and enjoy a carnival-like event in a safe and festive atmosphere.

Kids will also get the opportunity to enjoy positive engagement with local first responders.

Last year more than 4,000 people attended, and this year NPD is prepared to welcome around 5,000 people. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early.

The event is sponsored by the Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire-Rescue and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.