NFC East leading Redskins set to play Cowboys on News 3 Sunday

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins will head into Sunday’s game as leaders in the NFC East, but to keep that title the team will have to get past its hated division rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is LIVE Sunday on News 3 (Hampton Roads home of the Washington Redskins) and will be played at 4:25 p.m. at FedEx Field. The matchup between the Redskins (3-2) and Cowboys (3-3) is the first of two the teams will play this season.

With a new quarterback in Alex Smith and a prized running back in Adrian Peterson, the fresh faces of the Redskins will be looking to get a win and hold its divisional lead against a rival Washington has not had much luck against recently.

Washington hasn’t beaten Dallas in its last four games against them. The last time the Redskins beat Dallas? January 3, 2016.

The Redskins last won the NFC East division in 2015, and have won it twice out of the last six years, winning in 2012 as well.

Both Washington and Dallas won their games last Sunday.

The Redskins gained the division lead with a win over the Carolina Panthers at home 23-17, while the Cowboys crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars at home 40-7.

According to The Football Database, Dallas leads Washington in the all-time series 70-44-2.