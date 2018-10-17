Newport News bus assistant charged with assaulting student sentenced to 1 year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A bus assistant has been found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a past assault on a 12-year-old student that took place on a Newport News Public Schools bus.

48-year-old Linda Smith had an assault and battery charge against her dismissed, and was sentenced to one year with one year suspended for a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On May 22, a report was filed about the assault, which took place on May 18, police said.

It was reported that the victim was upset over an altercation he had with two other students. The victim was frustrated and began kicking the wall next to his seat.

The school bus assistant, identified as Smith, approached the 12-year-old victim to try and stop him from kicking.

Police said during their encounter it was reported that Smith assaulted the victim.