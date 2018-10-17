Music News with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get the latest news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) including Usher's surprise new album,  the Drake feud with Pusha T goes on, what 50 Cent is saying in defense of a fighter, and plans for a Wu-Tang Clan TV show.