Local Zaxby’s locations to hold fundraiser for hurricane relief

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Seven Zaxby’s restaurants throughout Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina will host a fundraiser for hurricane disaster relief efforts on Thursday, October 18 from 5-8 p.m.

Ten percent of sales will be donated to the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts.

The fundraiser will take place at the following locations:

6120 College Drive, Suffolk, Va.

2201 Todds Lane, Hampton, Va.

531 Oyster Point Road, Newport News, Va.

2316 Chesapeake Square Ring Road, Chesapeake, Va.

125 Hillcrest Parkway, Chesapeake, Va.

12834 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va.

3880 Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, N.C.

“Serving our communities is at the heart of Zaxby’s core values, and we jump at the chance to help our neighbors when disaster strikes. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to offer great food while supporting the communities affected by the ongoing disaster in the Southeast,” said Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s.

Zaxby’s raised $135,000 for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricane Florence and raised more than $200,000 in 2017 after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Guests will also be able to donate to the American Red Cross online.