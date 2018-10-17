JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to host retiree summit and job fair

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will hold its annual Retiree Summit & Career Fair at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story’s Rockwell Hall Gym.

The annual event brings together a full range of guest speakers, vendors, medical representatives and prospective employers to one location to give transitioning service members, military retirees, family members and surviving spouses the most up-to-date information on pay, benefits and legislative initiatives.

The summit will begin with remarks at 10 a.m. from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Veteran’s Affairs (VA), DFAS and TRICARE. A town hall-style panel discussion will follow, providing information on policies and issues affecting retirees.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will staff a health and information fair and administer free flu shots to retirees. Participants can also expect more than 40 employers, colleges and universities supporting the Job and Educational Fair.

Representatives from military, federal and community organizations will be on site to provide information about topics of interest to the retiree community to include the Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS).

Patrons of the event will also be treated to an MWR Showcase, including informational tables, interactive displays and coupons from local businesses. MWR Food & Beverage programs will also be providing a wide sampling of refreshments.

The free event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 2.