James City County Police offer $5k reward for information on Toano general store burglary

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are seeking information in the burglary of Toano General Store.

Sometime during the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday, an unknown person or unknown people broke into the Toano General Store and stole several firearms, ammunition and currency.

The ATF and NSSF are each offering a reward of up to $2,500, for a total reward of $5,000, for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information in this case should call the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent to the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.