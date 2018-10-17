× First Warning Forecast: Coolest night of the season on tap

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by tonight and continue to rise to near 16.4 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by early Friday morning.

A bit warmer today. Temperatures have been pretty seasonable for this time of year in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 40s to near 50. This could be the coolest night of the season. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

High pressure will continue to build in bringing dry weather on Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Thursday. It will be on the cool and breezy side with highs well-below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. The weather will stay dry.

Another dry day on tap to end the work week. It will be milder with highs in the mid 60s, which is still a little below normal for this time of year. A cold front will move in for the weekend. This will bring some wet weather on Saturday. We are giving it an 80 percent chance. Much drier on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and right around 60 on Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

