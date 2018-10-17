Eddie Bauer infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard; sold only at Target

Gold Inc. is recalling Eddie Bauer infant carries after the product has had issues with broken buckles on the product.

The fabric infant carriers have been exclusively sold at Target, and Gold Inc. said that eight reported incidents have been documented with no injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target stores nationwide and online sold the product between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70.

The recall number for the China-manufactured product is 19-010.

The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front, outside of the carrier. They are worn by the parent or caregiver with the baby strapped into the front.

For more information on the recall, click here.

If you have been affected by the product, you can reach out to Gold Inc. toll-free at 866-600-7205 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or email customerservice@goldbuginc.com or online here, and click on Recalls for more information.