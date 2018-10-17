Donate to the Beach Bags food drive to help local students in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Beach Bags program provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to VBCPS students who might otherwise go hungry on weekends or during school vacations.

Thursday, October 25 you can donate food to the Beach Bags program at various locations in Virginia Beach.

News 3 and Southern Bank are partnering with Virginia Beach Public Schools, Pembroke Mall and the Virginia Beach Education Foundation in collecting items such as:

Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal

8-ounce servings of shelf-stable milk

Individual-sized meals (ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, etc.)

4-ounce or larger fruit cups

100% juice boxes

Individually wrapped snack items (granola bars, pudding cups, pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, etc.)

Monetary donations are also accepted

You can drop off donations at the following locations on October 25