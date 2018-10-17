Dodgers hit past Brewers pitching stunt, pull within one game of World Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – In a pivotal game five, the Brewers tried to fool the Dodgers. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, it didn’t yield the results they hoped for.

In an eventual 5-2 win for Los Angeles, Brewers pitched Wade Miley threw just five pitches, walking a batter before being pulled by his manager. Apparently, that was the plan, as the Dodgers had batters in that wouldn’t have started if Miley wasn’t the pitcher.

Full highlights of Wade Miley's Game 5 start: pic.twitter.com/0OrhcTix7p — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2018

The Dodgers batted in two runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to take a 5-1 lead. Los Angeles now leads the best-of-seven game series 3-2. With a win on Friday, the Dodgers will advance to their second straight World Series for the first time since 1977-78.