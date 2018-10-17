18-year-old injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night.

Around 10:03 p.m., police received several calls for shots fired in the area of the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue. A citizen also requested medics for someone on the ground in the 2100 block of Terminal Avenue.

Police arrived to find an 18-year-old Hampton man in the road suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of his right knee.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

