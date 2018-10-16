Williamsburg hotel clerk arrested for sexual battery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in Williamsburg arrested a 35-year-old hotel clerk Sunday for sexual battery.

Kashif Ur Rehnan Sheikh of James City County has been charged with Sexual Battery and Solicitation of Prostitution, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Police say the incident involving Sheikh was at the hotel in the 3000 block of Richmond Road around 4 a.m. on October 10.

When officers arrived at the hotel, a victim told them that Sheikh touched her inappropriately and also would not rent her a room unless she would have sex with him.

Sheikh is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.