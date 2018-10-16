Virginia Beach Department of Public Health hosting free flu vaccinations and dental screenings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With flu season just around the corner, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will be hosting a free flu vaccination clinic.

On Saturday October 20, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Newton Elementary School, join the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health nurses, Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps volunteer nurses and City EMS personnel as they administer seasonal flu vaccines for free

Adults and children ages 3 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Parents of children ages 3 to 8-years-old should bring a copy of immunization record if available. The vaccine supply is limited, there are up to 100 doses are available. Those who plan to attend will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, influenza viruses circulate widely in the United States each year from late fall through early spring.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Dental staff will also be conducting limited dental screenings for children 18-years-old and younger.