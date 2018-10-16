× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler air moving in today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by early Tuesday.

Falling temperatures and a few showers… Temperatures will start near 70 this morning but will gradually fall into the low 60s by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Our afternoon temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies will linger for tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

An area of low pressure will slide through the Carolinas early Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers tomorrow morning. Rain should move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. We will see sunshine with highs in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Another cool down will move in for Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight. Highs will warm back into the 60s on Friday. We are tracking another cold front that will bring us another chance for rain on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Temps falling through the 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (60%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 16th

2004 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

We are watching a low pressure system located along the north-central coast of Honduras. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has changed little in organization overnight, the system could still become a tropical depression before it moves inland over Belize later today. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%).

