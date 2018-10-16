The role of proton therapy in fighting breast cancer on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - The Live Your Life is a complimentary seminar series that educates and uplifts with information of potential life-saving cancer treatment alternatives. If you’re a prospective patient or just want to know about Proton Therapy, an FDA-approved, non-invasive form of cancer treatment that does not require a hospital stay.

“Live Your Life” Seminar – Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 6:30pm

40 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton, VA 23666

RSVP: (757) 251-6800

Presented by

Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

Hamptonproton.org