OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. – Rocket launch debris washed up on Ocracoke Island on Sunday.

Chief Ranger of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Boone Vandzura confirms that this piece found on Ocracoke Island Sunday morning is a part from SpaceX.

SpaceX said the part appears to be rocket hardware, but will not know from what rocket launch until they investigate the debris more.

They will be coming to Ocracoke Island to retrieve the part.