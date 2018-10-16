Smithfield High School placed on lockdown after social media threat

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Smithfield High School is on lockdown after a threat was made via social media and directed towards students at the school.

The threat was made around lunch time on Tuesday.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is currently in the 15000 block of Carrollton Blvd, interviewing a person of interest who is believed to be responsible.

Lynn Briggs, Spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Schools added the following: “Isle of Wight County Schools encourages students, parents and community members to tell an official when comments, behaviors or actions from individuals appear to be distressing or alarming and indicate a desire to do harm to others. We must all do our part to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools.”

Deputies are in the process of conducting a search warrant.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says they take all threats involving an Isle of Wight County School serious.

The sheriff’s office will vigorously investigate these threats.

