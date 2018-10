LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – That sound you hear is quarterbacks already getting nervous.

Next year, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement via a picture with their two furry children, their dogs Franklin and George.

Kerrigan, the three-time Pro Bowl selection, has never missed a game in his eight year NFL career. In 117 career games, he’s registered 72.5 sacks – eighth on the NFL’s active list.