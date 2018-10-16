Redskins release veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Ziggy Hood is headed out.

Tuesday, the Washington Redskins released the veteran defensive lineman, ending his three-year tenure in burgundy and gold.

Hood, 31 years-old, played in every game but one (27 starts) his first two years with the Redskins. However, in 2018, he’s appeared in just four games without a single start. He was inactive Sunday vs. Carolina.

For his career, 10 seasons, Hood has 229 tackles in 133 games. 2016 was his best campaign with the Redskins, registering 33 tackles and one sack in 16 games.