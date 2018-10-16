Pizza lovers: find out where to get the perfect slice

Photo Gallery
Calling all pizza lovers – October is National Pizza month!
TripAdvisor, one of the worlds largest travel sites announced top restaurants and cities for pizza in the nation based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor users.
“Everyone wants to know where to get the best slice and after sinking our teeth into TripAdvisor data, we delivered the top pizzerias and cities for pizza across the country. A list with a lot of flavor, it’s topped by some iconic destinations for pizza along with some surprising tastes in Nashville and Anchorage. The common ingredient in all of these spots is an exceptionally delicious slice,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.
Top U.S. Pizza Restaurants
- Regina Pizzeria – Boston, Massachusetts
- Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, New York
- Modern Apizza – New Haven, Connecticut
- Home Slice Pizza – Austin, Texas
- Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria – Anchorage, Alaska
- Juliana’s Pizza – Brooklyn, New York
- Five Points Pizza – Nashville, Tennessee
- Joey’s House of Pizza – Nashville, Tennessee
- Andolini’s Pizzeria – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Duetto Pizza and Gelato – Key West, Florida
Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities And where to go for the perfect slice
- New York City, New York
- Top-rated pizzeria: Bleecker Street Pizza
- Chicago, Illinois
- Top-rated pizzeria: Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Top-rated pizzeria: Pizza Rock
- San Francisco, California
- Top-rated pizzeria: Tony’s Pizza Napoletana
- Orlando, Florida
- Top-rated pizzeria: Red Oven Pizza Bakery
- Seattle, Washington
- Top-rated pizzeria: Serious Pie
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Top-rated pizzeria: Regina Pizzeria
- San Diego, California
- Top-rated pizzeria: Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Top-rated pizzeria: Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Washington, D.C.
- Top-rated pizzeria: Pi Pizzeria
Top 10 U.S. Cities for based on the quality of pizza restaurant reviews and the quantity of pizza restaurants and their great pizza reviews, with more weight given to reviews in the past year.