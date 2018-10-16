Pizza lovers: find out where to get the perfect slice

Calling all pizza lovers – October is National Pizza month!

TripAdvisor, one of the worlds largest travel sites announced top restaurants and cities for pizza in the nation based on millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor users.

“Everyone wants to know where to get the best slice and after sinking our teeth into TripAdvisor data, we delivered the top pizzerias and cities for pizza across the country. A list with a lot of flavor, it’s topped by some iconic destinations for pizza along with some surprising tastes in Nashville and Anchorage. The common ingredient in all of these spots is an exceptionally delicious slice,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

Top U.S. Pizza Restaurants

Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities And where to go for the perfect slice

New York City, New York

Chicago, Illinois

Las Vegas, Nevada

San Francisco, California

Orlando, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Boston, Massachusetts

San Diego, California

Atlanta, Georgia

Washington, D.C.

Top 10 U.S. Cities for based on the quality of pizza restaurant reviews and the quantity of pizza restaurants and their great pizza reviews, with more weight given to reviews in the past year.