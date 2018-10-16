Person suffering life threatening injuries after car overturns, then ran over by SUV that fled scene

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Virginia State Troopers responded to a call of a single vehicle overturned.

Upon arrival in the northbound lanes of Interstate 664 at exit 13, Bowers Hill, Troopers located a ford explorer in the median with the driver outside the vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Interstate 664. The Ford went off the roadway into the median, overturned and ejected the driver.

Witnesses said after being ejected from the vehicle, the driver was then run over by a dark colored SUV that did not stop at the scene.

The driver was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Troopers have reconstructed the scene and making attempts to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who has any information on the accident or the vehicle that left the scene, are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.