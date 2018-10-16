One of four suspects arrested in connection with Hampton Yacht Club burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have arrested one of the four suspects wanted in a series of early morning burglaries at the Hampton Yacht Club.

Nikolas Samuel Morgan Hunter was charged with two felony counts of Grand Larceny and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Authorities say on October 5 around 4:15 a.m., four suspects entered the Hampton Yacht Club through the front entrance of the marina. Once inside the marina, the suspects boarded multiple vessels and removed various items such as coolers, navigational equipment, tools and food items. They then left the area on foot and were last seen walking in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Bridge Street.

Members of the yacht club say they take pride in the city of Hampton and are very much concerned about the recent crime.

“This is the gorgeous spot of Hampton. Hampton Creek looking over Hampton University. It’s the most gorgeous place in Hampton and it’s missed by so many people,” Bettyrene Pope told News 3’s Samantha German.

Police are still looking for the other three suspects, all of whom were captured on surveillance video. They are said to fit the following descriptions:

Suspect #2: black male with light-colored ponytail; last seen wearing a yellow-colored fitted hat, a green shirt and blue jeans

Suspect #3: black male with dark-colored glasses, last seen wearing a gray and black hat, a gray t-shirt and dark-colored jeans

Suspect #4: black male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted here and here.

